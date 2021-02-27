Yeovil continue fine form with late winner against 10-man Dagenham & Redbridge

Tom Knowles scored an 90th-minute winner as Yeovil capitalised on a late red card to beat Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0.

Paul McCallum came close to giving Dagenham an early lead but Adam Smith scrambled across to deny the forward after seven minutes.

Smith’s opposite number Elliot Justham was called into action five minutes later to keep out Matthew Worthington’s strike from close range.

The visitors came the closest to breaking the deadlock after 58 minutes but Matt Robinson’s effort from Myles Weston’s cross cannoned back off the crossbar.

Weston’s strong run created another chance for Dagenham but McCallum’s shot was smartly saved by Smith.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men two minutes from time as Callum Reynolds was shown a second yellow card.

And the Glovers took advantage to net the winner, with Knowles’ free-kick too good for Justham.