Strugglers King’s Lynn and Weymouth share the spoils

Relegation battlers King’s Lynn and Weymouth played out a 2-2 draw in their National League clash at The Walks.

The Terras took the lead in the 13th minute when Andrew Dallas went through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

King’s Lynn were level in the 29th minute when left-back Tyler Denton drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Weymouth, though, hit straight back to retake the lead on the half-hour mark through a long-range effort from Andreas Robinson.

Midfielder Cameron King soon hauled the Linnets level again in the 35th minute after weaving into the penalty area.

With just a couple of minutes left, Weymouth keeper Ethan Ross produced a fine reaction save from Michael Gash’s looping header to make sure the visitors left with a point.