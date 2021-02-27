Wrexham continue play-off pursuit with second-half comeback against Wealdstone

Wrexham’s players fully embraced the offer of a £250,000 promotion bonus from the club’s new Hollywood owners as they rallied from behind to beat Wealdstone 4-1.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are determined to help the Vanarama National League side they purchased this month reach Sky Bet League Two as soon as possible and second-half goals from Kwame Thomas (two), Luke Young and Dior Angus boosted the Dragons’ chances of at least securing a play-off place.

It was relegation-threatened Wealdstone who struck first, with 34 minutes gone, when Danny Parish headed in his seventh goal of the season from a corner.

However, Wrexham impressively turned it around after half-time, with Thomas tapping home Tyler French’s assist before Young’s first-time hit in the 53rd minute gave the hosts the upper hand.

Thomas cemented the win with a 68th-minute headed goal and the two-goal cushion helped mitigate the loss of Kyle Vassell to a red card before Angus ended the contest with a close-range finish 15 minutes from time.