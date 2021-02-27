Nick Townsend pulls off miraculous save as Newport record Stevenage stalemate

Nick Townsend pulled off a miraculous save at the start of the second half to ensure Newport’s League Two match against Stevenage ended in a goalless draw.

Townsend found himself confronted by Elliott List in full cry, after the Stevenage front runner had breezed past Micky Demetriou, but the goalkeeper came to the rescue as he somehow managed to block the shot as List attempted to pick his spot.

It was the one golden chance in another game ruined by the pitch at County’s Rodney Parade home.

The home team did not manage a shot on target in the first half, while there was only one for the visitors, and the game degenerated into a series of long balls, head tennis and hopeful runs.

Newport were looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since the beginning of December after their midweek victory at Walsall but instead managed to extend their unbeaten run to two games.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell will be pleased to see his side make it four games in a row without defeat as they moved up two spots to 18th and further away from the danger zone at the bottom of the table.