Chris Maguire stoppage-time equaliser completes Sunderland comeback at Crewe

Substitute Chris Maguire rescued a point for Sunderland with a stunning stoppage-time finish as the Black Cats came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Crewe.

Chris Porter and Tom Lowery had given the hosts a comfortable half-time lead that was still intact with 15 minutes left.

But substitute Jordan Jones halved the deficit before Maguire’s volley in the seventh minute of added time extended Sunderland’s unbeaten run to four matches.

Crewe had deserved their two-goal cushion. They took the lead in the 30th minute as Ryan Wintle released Mikael Mandron, who pulled the ball for Porter to tap in an easy finish.

Mandron was involved again for the second goal eight minutes later, with the former Sunderland player taking a pass from Lowery who then moved into space to divert home the striker’s low cross.

Lee Johnson made four substitutions on the hour mark and one of them reduced the arrears in the 76th minute when Jones cut in to hit a left-footed effort from 20 yards into the top corner.

Sunderland pressed for an equaliser but Luke O’Nien failed to get a firm touch to a close-range header as Crewe’s goal gaped in front of him.

Mandron was thwarted by Lee Burge at the other end and Crewe looked to be seeing out the nine minutes of added time, until Maguire produced his spectacular finish.