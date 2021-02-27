Alan Judge and James Norwood fire Ipswich to victory over stumbling Doncaster

Alan Judge’s wonderful free-kick and a poacher’s goal from James Norwood helped Ipswich secure a narrow 2-1 victory over stuttering Doncaster.

Rovers substitute Jon Taylor reduced the arrears for the visitors who pressed hard for an equaliser but to no avail.

The result lifts Town to eighth spot, two points off the top six with games in hand, while Rovers remain sixth despite suffering a fourth defeat in five games.

Ipswich took the lead midway through the first half when Judge’s 25-yard free-kick found the back of the Doncaster net after Teddy Bishop was fouled by Taylor Richards.

There was a series of blocked efforts in the Ipswich penalty from Tomas Holy and Toto Nsiala following efforts from Richards and Josh Sims as Doncaster pushed for an equaliser.

Rovers defender Tom Anderson headed the ball clear from under his crossbar but Town scored a second when Norwood was on hand to divert the ball home in the 54th minute.

Doncaster tried to get back into the game and Omar Bogle saw a shot deflected wide off James Wilson before Richards’ shot hit the post.

They finally managed to get one back with 17 minutes left when Taylor converted from inside the box.

However, despite concerted pressure from Doncaster in the closing stages, the visitors could not find a second goal as Ipswich held on to their slim lead.