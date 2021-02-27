Josh Morris penalty miss costs struggling Fleetwood victory

Substitute Josh Morris missed a late penalty as Fleetwood drew an entertaining clash 1-1 against play-off chasing Accrington.

After Cameron Burgess tripped Wes Burns in the 79th minute, Morris’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Nathan Baxter.

Fleetwood have now won just once in their last 14 games.

The game burst into life with two goals inside 90 seconds midway through the first half.

Stanley struck first, with an unmarked Adam Phillips smashing home from 20 yards after he met Joe Pritchard’s free-kick.

Fleetwood’s swift reply came from Burns, who drove home from the tightest of angles after he latched onto Dan Batty’s pass.

The hosts almost struck again when Kyle Vassell’s snapshot on the turn was well saved by Baxter.

Shortly before the break another angled strike from Burns was beaten away by Baxter.

After the restart the woodwork saved Fleetwood when Pritchard’s 25-yarder struck the post, before Mark Hughes saw an audacious effort from the half-way line palmed behind by Fleetwood ‘keeper Alex Cairns.