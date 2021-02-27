Tranmere close on automatic promotion places with win at Orient

Tranmere recorded their seventh win from their last 11 league matches with a 3-1 win at Leyton Orient that signalled the end of Ross Embleton’s reign.

The O’s parted company with Embleton after a defeat that left them 14th in the League Two table and without a victory in their last seven games, while Tranmere moved within a point of the automatic promotion places.

The deadlock was broken on 24 minutes when Orient failed to deal with a cross sent in by Jay Spearing and Paul Lewis stabbed the ball in from close range.

Orient failed to have a shot on target before the break and their plight got worse on 56 minutes when Rovers doubled their advantage.

James Vaughan robbed defender Adam Thompson and slipped a pass to Kaiyne Woolery who raced clear before planting the ball low into the corner for his 10th goal of the campaign.

And seven minutes later, half-time substitute Kieron Morris was left unmarked and stooped low to head a Warren Feeney corner into the net.

Orient reduced the deficit on 68 minutes when substitute Jamie Turley netted with his first touch heading in a free-kick from James Brophy but the visitors comfortably held out.