Hull duo Magennis and Wilks remain best mates despite penalty row, says McCann

Hull manager Grant McCann says Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks kissed and made up after a penalty-taking dispute provided a sideshow to their routine 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

It was a game defined by spot-kicks as Magennis grabbed the ball to put the Tigers in front from 12 yards after Keane Lewis-Potter was bundled over.

With the points wrapped up thanks to Reece Burke’s second goal, Wilks defied Magennis and his captain Lewie Coyle to stroke home his 17th goal of the season.

“Magennis is the penalty taker, but they’re just both boys and they’re hungry to score goals,” said McCann.

“They’re best mates, Josh and Mallik, and both of them were hugging and kissing in the changing room. These things happen in football games.”

On the back of one win in six Sky Bet League One games, McCann’s promotion-chasers responded with a dominant display.

The Tigers never looked troubled on their first visit to the Dons’ new home at Plough Lane, cutting the gap to the automatic promotion places to a single point after Lincoln’s defeat.

“Plough Lane is a lovely stadium, the pitch is outstanding and the boys enjoyed it, moving the ball,” McCann added.

“Hopefully now the pitches are changing a little bit, the weather is getting good and hopefully it suits us better coming into the end of the season.

“They’re both penalties. The second one is a blatant penalty – it’s a good run from Mallik and he’s been brought down.

“We’ll just go onto the next one. Football is an emotional sport. You lose a game and you’re out of the race and you win a game and everyone says you’re back in the race.”

The visitors created plenty of chances, particularly in the first half, with George Honeyman denied by a sprawling George Dobson and Lewis-Potter slicing wide from a tight angle after rounding Dons keeper Sam Walker.

The Dons were a distant second best and their miserable record since returning to their spiritual home continues, having picked up seven points from an available 27.

Manager Mark Robinson said: “Hull had excellent structure behind the ball and they broke out very well from that structure.

“It’s not frustrating to lose – it’s part of the process. The only thing I am slightly frustrated about is that we went away from what brought us success in the previous games.

“You can’t concede the sort of goals we conceded.

“I believe we’ve got good players, and there’s plenty we can do. We were naive in some of the stuff we were doing.

“We didn’t carry enough threat and the last thing I want us to be is a side that passes for passing’s sake. We’ve got to problem-solve better.

“They’re hurting in there and that’s a good thing – we’ll go again on Tuesday.”