Jamille Matt double helps 10-man Forest Green ease past struggling Colchester

Two goals from Jamille Matt and a Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu own goal eased Forest Green to victory over Sky Bet League Two strugglers Colchester.

And Mark Cooper’s side did it with just 10 men after Ebou Adams was sent off just before half-time for his challenge on Josh Doherty.

Rovers came into the game smarting from a midweek defeat at the hands of another of League Two’s under-performers Southend but two goals in six first-half minutes ensured this was not going to be a repeat performance.

Odin Bailey had twice hit the side-netting for the hosts before the breakthrough came in the 26th minute, Matt twisting to get his head on Aaron Collins’ cross and loop it over visiting goalkeeper Dean Gerken.

Matt claimed his second five minutes later, firing home from 10 yards after his initial header from a corner had been acrobatically cleared off the line.

Reduced to 10 men in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Forest Green had to defend for much of the second half but wrapped things up after 67 minutes when a curling Collins free-kick ended up in the net after hitting the unfortunate Sarpong-Wiredu.