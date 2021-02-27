Ross Embleton parts company with Orient after Tranmere defeat

Leyton Orient parted company with head coach Ross Embleton following their 3-1 home defeat to Tranmere.

The result left the Londoners without a win in seven matches and only four wins in their last 15 matches.

Orient chairman Nigel Travis insisted it was not an easy decision to make.

He said: “This was an extremely difficult decision for us to make, and one which we have done with heavy hearts.

“Nobody can underestimate, nor should ever forget, the influence and impact Ross has had on the rebirth of our club.

“He was an integral part of our National League success and he stood up to lead the team following the tragic loss of Justin Edinburgh, and again put himself forward when we were later in need of a head coach.

“He is a bright young coach with a strong philosophy and some excellent ideas, but the board felt that with the investment made in the squad and the current situation in football that we should be looking to push on at an accelerated rate and unfortunately in recent weeks that has not happened.

“I’m confident Ross will bounce back from this as he has a lot to offer a club and we genuinely wish him every success in the future and thank him for all he has done for us.”

Keith Hill refused to get over-excited despite the 3-1 away win that put his Tranmere side on the cusp of the automatic promotion places

Rovers impressive run of form continued as they notched their seventh win in 11 league matches and only goal difference keeps them out of a top-three position.

Paul Lewis opened the scoring in the first-half before Kaiyne Woolery, with his 10th of the campaign, and substitute Kieron Morris put the issue beyond doubt before O’s substitute Jamie Turley scored a consolation for the home side with his first touch the game.

“I’m pleased with our results and pleased with what we are trying to do,” Hill said.

“We showed courage again, it’s a great scoreline against difficult opposition. It was a good game, an interesting game. From the possession point of view, I thought that Leyton Orient were probably the best side we have played against, especially in the first-half.

“But we went in one-nil up at half-time and they haven‘t had a shot on target so possession, what does it count for in a game of football?

“Of course, it depends where you are going with it but there has got to be an end to it. We had to manage and control the opposition better than we did do in the first half and we did do that in the second-half in that possession and manage our own emotions.

“We nullified what the opposition were trying to do, it’s never easy because a game of football can change is a second but I thought the lad showed good game management.”