Kristoffer Ajer: Celtic have to keep racking up the three points

Kristoffer Ajer insists Celtic have to “stick together” and keep on the winning trail following their 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

Neil Lennon resigned as manager on Wednesday following defeat to Ross County last Sunday and assistant John Kennedy was installed as interim boss for the second visit of the Dons in less than two weeks.

French striker Odsonne Edouard’s early deflected drive saw the home side come out on top by the same scoreline again as the Hoops got back on track.

With seven Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining the Parkhead outfit are 15 points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table having played a game more and with hopes of a 10th successive title in ruins.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old Norway international is looking for a positive end to the campaign.

He told Celtic TV: “Obviously we are hurting with the performances this season.

“We haven’t been good enough but we have to keep performing like Saturday, we have to show the togetherness we know we have in the group and we have to keep racking up the three points.

“It was a really tough game. Aberdeen have been difficult for us twice in a short period of time so it was good to get another three points.

“You have to give credit to Aberdeen, they tried to press us for the full game, they run a lot and they are a fit bunch of lads so it was another tough game but we knew it was going to be tough and we had to stick together and we did that.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was left frustrated by his side not being able to get on the scoresheet.

He told RedTV: “I’m just annoyed we didn’t take anything from the game because the collective spirit and work rate from this team was there to be seen.

“But we also have to take ownership of that, in that we have to put the ball over the line.

“Although we had umpteen chances and the set-play delivery was good and we carried a threat against a team that have struggled against set plays we were disappointed that we haven’t managed to get something from the game.”