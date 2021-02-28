Roy Keane clashes with Jamie Redknapp over quality of Tottenham squad

Roy Keane got into a heated argument with Jamie Redknapp as the former Manchester United captain claimed top sides “wouldn’t touch” any Tottenham player beyond Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

In the build-up to Spurs’ match against Burnley on Sunday, Redknapp said Spurs were underachieving but still had a “strong squad full of internationals in every department”, comments which drew a strong response from Keane.

“Playing for your country doesn’t make you a top player,” the ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder said on Sky Sports. “If you can trap the ball you can play for your country these days…

Roy Keane v Jamie Redknapp 🍿 Things have got heated already on Super Sunday as the pair argue over Tottenham's form and hopes going forward. 📺 Watch live now on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/jrYSnrH4HY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 28, 2021

“If you don’t play for your country these days you are a bad player. It doesn’t guarantee anything.

“Which one of this Tottenham team now would get into Liverpool, Manchester City or the Chelsea team? You wouldn’t touch any of them. Son and Kane – outstanding – but the rest of them you wouldn’t touch.”

Redknapp appeared taken aback by the outburst, and responded to say that Toby Alderweireld would get a start for Keane’s old club.

“Alderweireld would get in the Man United team right now,” he said.

“You’re right that the goalkeeper is not good enough and the two right-backs they’ve signed, no, I don’t trust (Serge) Aurier or (Matt) Docherty…the back four isn’t good enough but (Sergio) Reguilon is as good a left-back as there is in the country.”

Roy Keane claimed Harry Kane and Son Heung-min would be the only Tottenham players worthy of a top-four Premier League side (Matt Dunham/PA)

Keane seemed to dismiss that – “Is that why Real Madrid let him go?” – but Redknapp pointed out the Spanish giants had retained a buy-back clause in the deal for the 24-year-old.

Keane was not done there, however.

“I expect them to be in the top seven or eight but the idea that Spurs automatically should be in the top four, if you analyse the players…they say (Jose Mourinho) is chopping and changing but he’s chopping and changing for a reason – he can’t trust them.

“We talk about (Gareth) Bale and Bale came on last week and made a difference. What did he do? He put in a corner. He’s come in to do big things and get them back in the top four but he can’t get in the team.

“I’m sick of talking about Dele Alli. What do we think is going to happen with this kid? We look at stats from three years ago. He’s lost the hunger. He’s lost the eye of the tiger. He’s not going to get Tottenham back to the top four.”