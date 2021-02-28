Sam Mewis at double as Manchester City register big WSL win at Birmingham

Sam Mewis scored twice as Manchester City kept the pressure on Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea with a 4-0 win at Birmingham.

United States midfielder Mewis, just back from injury, nodded City ahead before half-time and doubled the lead after the interval.

Lauren Hemp grabbed her fifth goal of the WSL season to make it three and Caroline Weir wrapped up a convincing victory with a tap-in from Ellen White’s pass.

Jill Scott hit the winner as Everton held off a fightback from Tottenham to register a 3-2 triumph.

Everton raced into an early two-goal lead thanks to two Valerie Gauvin penalties, but Angela Addison’s fine finish halved the deficit 10 minutes before half-time.

Gemma Davison, who was only promoted to the starting line-up at the last minute after an injury to So-hyun Cho, hauled Tottenham level with a half-volley into the far corner.

But all Spurs’ hard work was undone when they left England midfielder Scott, on loan from Manchester City, free at a corner to secure the points.

Jill Scott, left, grabbed Everton’s winner (Adam Davy/PA)

Katie McCabe’s superb strike was the highlight of a 4-0 win for Arsenal at Aston Villa.

McCabe struck with a rocket from outside the box into the corner to put the visitors three goals up.

They had had to wait for almost an hour to take the lead through Vivianne Miedema and Jordan Nobbs doubled the advantage with Lisa Evans wrapping up the scoring three minutes from time.