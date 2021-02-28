Glenn Roeder dies at the age of 65 – a look at his career in pictures

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder, who also captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

A classy full-back in his playing days, Roeder carved out a reputation as a shrewd judge and tactician, as well as a friend and trusted colleague of some of the biggest names in the game.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at Roeder’s career in pictures.