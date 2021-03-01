Millwall remain unchanged for home game against Preston

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Preston.

Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) is closing in on a return, but Tuesday’s fixture is expected to arrive too soon for the midfielder.

Jake Cooper (shoulder) and Connor Mahoney, who has been out since November with a quad problem, are also back in training but are unlikely to feature against Preston.

Defender Murray Wallace (foot), midfielder Ryan Leonard (ankle) and forward Kenneth Zohore (ankle) all continue their own recovery.

Preston boss Alex Neil could stick with the same side that ran out 3-0 winners against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Brad Potts, Ched Evans and Scott Sinclair were all on target in a comprehensive home victory.

Neil continues to wait on Ryan Ledson, Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin, with the trio working their way back to full fitness.

Louis Moult (knee) could return to action later this month, but Declan Rudd (knee) and Patrick Bauer (ankle) are long-term absentees.