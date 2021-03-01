Thelo Aasgaard pushing for Wigan start against Charlton

Wigan manager Leam Richardson must decide whether to start with Norway junior international Thelo Aasgaard in Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Charlton at the DW Stadium.

Aasgaard, who turned 19 a month ago, was dropped to the bench at Peterborough on Saturday, where he stayed for three-quarters of the match.

However, within four minutes of replacing Dan Gardner, Aasgaard put Latics ahead with a goal direct from a corner that threatened to shock the League One leaders before Posh scored twice in the last eight minutes to force a 2-1 victory.

Aasgaard will be knocking on the door for a place against out-of-form Charlton, with Latics looking for a win that could take them out of the relegation zone.

The Addicks are set to be without captain Darren Pratley, who was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the 3-0 defeat by Blackpool on Saturday, while striker Chuks Aneke – the club’s leading goalscorer – should feature after a successful appeal against his straight red card for an alleged elbow to the face of Daniel Ballard.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer will also make changes to his defence, having told one of his players he will be dropped due to consistently costing the team goals.

Bowyer says he will act after being dumbfounded by the inability of some his squad to take on the instructions he provides them with, as their play-off hopes continue to falter badly.

The South Londoners might look forward to being on the road, having gone eight games without a win on home turf and conceding a total of 23 goals in that time.