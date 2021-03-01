Steve Arnold in contention for Northampton return

Steve Arnold could return in goal when Northampton host Plymouth in Tuesday’s League One clash.

Arnold has been nursing a back problem for the last month, but caretaker boss Jon Brady hopes the goalkeeper will be fit to face Argyle.

Jonathan Mitchell made two costly errors in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Swindon.

The Derby loan stopper could now be replaced by Arnold should he be fit enough to feature.

Defender Jerome Opoku will face a late fitness test for Plymouth having picked up an ankle issue.

The Fulham loanee trudged out of Argyle’s 4-3 home win over Lincoln on Saturday.

Sam Woods replaced Opoku at the weekend and will be waiting in the wings to make his first Plymouth start if required.

The Crystal Palace loan defender has impressed in three substitute appearances so far.