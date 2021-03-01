Gillingham boss Steve Evans without several key players for visit of MK Dons

Gillingham manager Steve Evans is hoping his threadbare squad can keep alive their flickering Sky Bet League One play-off hopes when they host MK Dons at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on Tuesday.

Evans is resigned to being without forward Alex MacDonald, who missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth through illness, and does not expect to see fellow striker Dominic Samuel any time soon as he awaits surgery on a torn hamstring.

Evans had been looking at bringing in uncontracted players to bolster his forward line but say it has been a frustrating hunt and admits any new additions before the end of the season are now unlikely.

Vadaine Oliver scored at Fratton Park and is likely to retain his place ahead of John Akinde.

MK Dons could hand a debut to Josh McEachran after the midfielder joined on Monday having been released by Birmingham last month.

Manager Russell Martin will check on the fitness of defender Daniel Harvie, who was forced off at half-time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford with a leg injury.

Midfielder Scott Fraser returned to the starting lineup on Saturday but was taken off five minutes from the end with a knock.

Martin says wing-back Matty Sorinola, who has yet to agree to a new contract, will be on the bench on Tuesday and will continue to be involved as talks continue over his future. David Kasumu remains out as he awaits scans after the attacking midfielder slipped in training.