Tom Parkes suspended for Exeter against Walsall

Tom Parkes joins Exeter’s absentees for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Walsall on Tuesday.

The defender was sent off for a challenge during the 2-0 defeat by Crawley at the weekend and must serve a three-match ban.

Ryan Bowman is also suspended following his dismissal against Newport last month and completes his three-match ban.

Rory McArdle made his first appearance off the bench for four weeks against Crawley following injury and could come into contention for a starting place while Exeter will check on Pierce Sweeney, who limped off with a knock.

Max Melbourne is a doubt for Walsall.

The full-back was originally in the starting line-up for Saturday’s defeat by Bradford but was withdrawn before kick-off because of concerns over a foot problem.

Midfielder Liam Kinsella serves the final game of a three-match ban following his dismissal against Stevenage, while James Clarke and Rory Holden both remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Manager Brian Dutton was unhappy with Walsall’s performance against Bradford as they made it five matches without a win.