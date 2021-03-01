Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sam Winnall ruled out of Oxford’s clash with Peterborough

by Press Association
March 1 2021, 3.01pm
Sam Winnall, right, will miss out for Oxford (David Davies/PA)
Sam Winnall will miss Oxford’s League One clash with Peterborough.

The 30-year-old striker’s ankle problem is worse than first feared.

James Henry will face a late fitness test, with the midfielder struggling due to a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Marcus McGuane is out for the rest of the season due to a thigh injury.

Ronnie Edwards will miss out for Peterborough with a muscular injury, but the teenage defender is expected back in action before the end of the season.

Louis Reed and Frazer Blake-Tracy will come into contention for a return to the match squad.

The duo impressed in Friday’s friendly against Ipswich, pushing their selection case.

Peterborough will be looking for a seventh straight league win to stay top of the table.

