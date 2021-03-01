Otis Khan to miss out for Tranmere

Tranmere will be without midfielder Otis Khan for the clash with fellow promotion-chasers Newport at Prenton Park.

Khan has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem and it will be another couple of weeks before he is fit enough to return to a team that has won 10 of their last 13 games.

Youngster Kyle Hayde also remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Centre-back Sid Nelson is a doubt after missing the game against Leyton Orient with the injury that forced him off against Carlisle.

Newport hope to have captain Joss Labadie back in their line up.

Labadie missed the weekend clash with Stevenage after suffering an injury in last week’s win at Walsall.

Jake Scrimshaw, Padraig Amond and Ryan Taylor are all pushing for a start in attack if the Exiles look to freshen things up following the goalless draw with Boro.

Boss Michael Flynn has no other injury problems to contend with.