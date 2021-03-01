Sunderland without injured Grant Leadbitter for Swindon clash

Sunderland will be without Grant Leadbitter for the visit of Swindon.

Midfielder Leadbitter came on as a substitute against Crewe at the weekend but lasted only a few minutes before suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Tom Flanagan and Bailey Wright are closing in on comebacks but will not be available yet.

Denver Hume remains on the sidelines as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Swindon have a goalkeeper crisis after emergency loanee Jojo Wollacott pulled up injured prior to the match against Northampton.

First-year professional Archie Matthews was thrust in for his debut and performed well in the 2-1 win.

But Town may have to dip into the emergency loan market again for further cover.

Anthony Grant is recovering from concussion and could miss out again along with Jordan Lyden, Joel Grant, Tyler Smith and long-term absentees Conor Masterson and Mathieu Baudry.