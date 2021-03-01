Paul Digby not ready to return for Cambridge against Scunthorpe

Cambridge midfielder Paul Digby is set to miss out again when Scunthorpe visit the Abbey in Sky Bet League Two.

Digby has missed the last six matches with a foot injury and is still not quite ready to return.

The Us’ were boosted by the returns of Wes Hoolahan and Hiram Boateng for the 1-0 win over Port Vale at the weekend.

Boateng got 69 minutes under his belt following his first action since December.

Scunthorpe have a host of new injury concerns while George Taft is ruled out.

Defender Taft came off early in Saturday’s home game against Cheltenham with an ankle injury which could result in a long spell out.

Striker Ryan Loft was also withdrawn at half-time with a groin problem and will be assessed.

There will also be fitness checks for Emmanuel Onariase and Abo Eisa.