No worries for Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit of Derby in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bluebirds midfielder Joe Ralls returned from an ankle injury during Saturday’s draw at Middlesbrough, while Junior Hoilett was an unused substitute at the Riverside Stadium having missed four matches with a calf problem.

On-loan Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has not played since October and remains unavailable.

Forward Lee Tomlin, who has also been absent for four months, was not selected for Cardiff’s under-23 side on Monday, meaning he may be involved against the Rams or has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin problem.

Derby will assess goalkeeper David Marshall ahead of the trip to south Wales.

Marshall is a doubt after being forced off with a back problem during Friday’s draw against Nottingham Forest, with Kelle Roos ready to deputise if required.

Rams forward Jack Stretton, who has not featured since mid-December, is back in contention following a groin issue.

Tom Lawrence remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Krystian Bielik (knee) and Curtis Davies (Achilles) are out for the season.