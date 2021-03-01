Lewis Gibson and Yakou Meite in contention for Reading against Blackburn

Lewis Gibson and Yakou Meite are both nearing returns as Reading prepare to host Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

Manager Veljko Paunovic has said both players could feature in the coming week, suggesting that either could play on Tuesday or, if not, in Saturday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Forward Meite has been out for almost a month with a groin injury and defender Gibson has missed the last two games with a knee problem.

Midfielders John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson are not yet ready to return for Rovers.

The are both on the comeback trail after hamstring injuries but the trip to the Madejski Stadium comes too soon.

Striker Sam Gallagher is sidelined with a bruised lung and midfielder Jacob Davenport is out with a torn groin muscle.

Daniel Ayala and Lewis Holtby are also some way off returning.