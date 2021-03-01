Joe Bunney could return for Grimsby after ban

Grimsby could recall defender Joe Bunney for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Leyton Orient.

Bunney was suspended for the weekend defeat to Harrogate after being sent off on his second start for the club against Crawley.

Harry Clifton and Max Wright remain sidelined with unspecified injuries.

However, Mattie Pollock and Sam Habergham are closing in on returns after recent knocks.

Interim Leyton Orient boss Jobi McAnuff is without a number of attacking options for his first game in charge.

The O’s parted company with Ross Embleton after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Tranmere.

Hector Kyprianou returned from a three-match ban against Tranmere to feature from the bench and could return to the starting XI.

However, Lee Angol, Ruel Sotiriou and Louis Dennis are out with their respective thigh injuries, while Sam Ling remains doubtful due to a muscle strain.