No new injury concerns for Cheltenham boss Michael Duff ahead of Southend game

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff expects to have a similar squad at his disposal as League Two strugglers Southend head for the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Charlie Raglan returned to the side for Saturday’s 2-0 win at Scunthorpe after shaking off a freak back injury, while fellow defender Chris Hussey was able to retain his place despite nursing a dad leg.

Midfielder Liam Sercombe is back in training after recovering from a calf injury, but will not be risked until he is fully fit following an earlier setback.

However, Will Boyle, Alex Addai, Ellis Chapman and Chris Clements remain on the casualty list.

Southend will be without striker Nile Ranger after he suffered a fresh injury on his return to action.

The former Newcastle frontman lasted just 11 minutes on his return from a calf problem as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Salford and has undergone a scan on his damaged groin.

On-loan Portsmouth keeper Alex Bass is not expected to play again this season as a result of the injury he picked up at the weekend on his debut, and 19-year-old Harry Seaden, who replaced him, is in line to take over.

Deadline day signing Jacob Mellis is approaching full fitness and a first inclusion in the matchday squad, while defender Sam Hart is battling a groin problem and midfielder Terrell Egbri (hamstring) and James Olayinka (ankle) are still out.