James Husband doubtful as Blackpool host Crewe

James Husband is a doubt for Blackpool’s Sky Bet League One visit of Crewe on Tuesday night.

The defender limped out of the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 win at Charlton after suffering a calf issue.

He was replaced in the side by Jordan Thorniley, who will be on standby to remain in the team should Husband fail to recover.

CJ Hamilton, Daniel Gretarsson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Keshi Anderson (all hamstring) remain sidelined.

Crewe head to Bloomfield Road having let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at home to Sunderland last time out.

Oli Finney (leg) remains on the sidelines but boss David Artell has no new injury worries.

Artell named the same starting XI for the Sunderland draw as he did for the win at Accrington and he may stick with that formula.

Defender Donervon Daniels could be rested having played back-to-back matches after returning from a injury which ruled him out since October.