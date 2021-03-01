Andy Butler without Tyreece John-Jules for first game in charge of Doncaster

Doncaster’s first match following the departure of boss Darren Moore sees them host Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Andy Butler has been put in charge until the end of the season at Rovers after Moore left on Monday to become manager of Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Doncaster, beaten 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday, are sixth in the table and looking for a first win in six games.

Forward Tyreece John-Jules has been recovering with parent club Arsenal after suffering a hamstring injury in January.

Fourth-placed Portsmouth will be without defender Callum Johnson for the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Johnson missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham due to a calf injury and it is thought he will be out for two to three weeks, boss Kenny Jackett has said.

James Bolton (ankle) could make his return to action, or 18-year-old Haji Mnoga may continue at right-back after starting in place of Johnson for Saturday’s contest.

Forward Ellis Harrison is being assessed after picking up a knock to his knee against Gillingham.