On-loan Bradford striker Andy Cook to miss Mansfield clash

Bradford will be without Andy Cook for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Mansfield.

The on-loan striker, scorer of three goals in his last three games, is ineligible as the fixture is against his parent club.

That is the only change in terms of availability from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Walsall, the Bantams’ fourth successive victory and sixth in seven games.

Gareth Evans (knock) and Harry Pritchard (back) both missed that contest.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn and forward Jason Law are expected to be available for Mansfield, despite sustaining knocks in the 1-0 defeat of Morecambe at the weekend.

Stephen McLaughlin is a doubt after sitting out the Morecambe game due to injury.

While there could be a return to action for Oli Sarkic, George Lapslie remains sidelined, along with Joe Riley.

The Morecambe result was a first win in six matches for Nigel Clough’s side.