Jorge Grant adds to Lincoln’s injury headache

Jorge Grant will miss Lincoln’s League One clash against Fleetwood as the Imps face yet another major injury headache in their promotion push.

Grant, who has combined for more goals and assists than any other Lincoln player, suffered an ankle injury in the 4-3 defeat to Plymouth at the weekend and could face an extended spell on the sidelines.

Adam Jackson was also hurt in the match and was due to have a scan, with his expected absence due to leave Michael Appleton with only one fit centre-half in Lewis Montsma.

Grant and Jackson join Callum Morton, Joe Walsh, Liam Bridcutt, Remy Howarth and Harry Anderson in visiting an already overworked medical department.

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson was hoping to have captain Paddy Madden and on-loan Swansea forward Barry McKay available for the trip.

The pair missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Accrington following positive Covid-19 tests but Grayson had expressed optimism they could return in time.

On-loan Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew managed 52 minutes against Stanley on his own return from the virus at the weekend.

However, there was no place for midfielder Sam Finley, who has been struggling with a groin problem.