Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink may keep winning formula as Burton host Bristol Rovers

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Bristol Rovers.

The Brewers, who climbed off the foot of the League One table on Saturday with their fourth win in five matches, have reported no major new injuries following Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Rochdale.

Kieran Wallace and Owen Gallacher both missed out at the weekend through injury and will be assessed.

Kane Hemmings is pushing for a starting place after stepping off the bench to score against Rochdale, as is Joe Powell who also impressed as a substitute.

Rovers manager Joey Barton will assess goalkeeper Joe Day, who was forced off late on in Saturday’s home win against Shrewsbury due to a cut face.

Day was caught by a stray boot and was replaced by Dutchman Jordi Van Stappershoef, who is on stand-by.

Winger Alex Rodman is expected to resume after he too was forced out of the action against Shrewsbury, later requiring stitches to a head injury.

Barton won his first game in charge of Rovers at the weekend after recently replacing Paul Tisdale, who was sacked last month.