Burnley boss Sean Dyche without several first-team players for Leicester clash

Burnley still expect to be without a number of first-team players for the visit of Leicester on Wednesday.

Chris Wood and Dale Stephens returned as second-half substitutes against Tottenham at the weekend, but Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes remained sidelined.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche indicated that both Brady and Berg Gudmundsson were “close” to a return, but they may not be risked with Arsenal visiting at the weekend.

Leicester are missing a host of first-team regulars.

Winger Harvey Barnes (knee) is the latest to be forced onto the sidelines after he was injured during the defeat to Arsenal, although defender Jonny Evans should be able to feature having also limped off with a calf problem.

James Maddison (hip), Ayoze Perez (knee), Wes Morgan (back), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana (both hamstring) are all out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Pieters, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Cork, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Brady, Berg Gudmundsson, Stephens, Driscoll-Glennon, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Evans, Daley-Campbell, Pereira, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy, Amartey, Albrighton, Under, Vardy, Iheanacho.