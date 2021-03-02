Sheffield United still struggling with injuries ahead of Aston Villa clash

Sheffield United remain down to the bare bones for their home clash with Aston Villa.

Blades boss Chris Wilder will not have any of his injured players back in time for Wednesday night’s game. Jayden Bogle (shin), Chris Basham (hamstring), Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell, John Egan (toe), Jack O’Connell (knee) and Sander Berge (hamstring) are still out.

Iliman Ndiaye and Frankie Maguire were named among the substitutes against Liverpool on Sunday and the youngsters might be involved in the match-day squad once more.

Villa skipper Jack Grealish misses out for a third game due to a lower leg injury, with boss Dean Smith on Tuesday saying: “We’re looking at whether we can get him on the training pitch by the end of this week.”

Emiliano Martinez is “fine” to continue in goal after groin tightness that affected his kicking during the 1-0 win at Leeds on Saturday.

Matty Cash (hamstring) and Kortney Hause (foot) have been doing some running as their recoveries continue, and Wesley, out since January 2020 due to a knee injury, has been in full contact training.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Ampadu, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Burke, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Brewster, Ndiaye, Maguire.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engles, Elmohamady, Hayden, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Sanson, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Watkins, Traore, Davis.