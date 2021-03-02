Ipswich appoint Paul Cook as manager

Ipswich have announced the appointment of former Wigan boss Paul Cook as their new manager.

Cook, 54, has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 to succeed Paul Lambert, who left the Sky Bet League One club by mutual consent on Sunday.

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to announce that Paul Cook is our new manager.

“He has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus.”

Cook, who has won promotion three times as a manager, said: “First I want to wish Paul (Lambert) and Stuart (Taylor) all the best for the future. I know them both and it’s a hard business, football.”

The former Chesterfield and Portsmouth boss added: “I’m proud to be in this position and I’ll be doing everything possible to repay the faith Marcus has shown in me.

“Winning promotion this season is the immediate target. It will be a big challenge but it’s a challenge that everyone at the club has a part to play in.”

The Liverpudlian had been linked with various clubs since resigning as Wigan boss last summer, including the recent vacancies at Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Cook began his managerial career at Southport and, after spells at Sligo Rovers and Accrington, he guided Chesterfield to the League Two title in 2014.

He repeated the feat with Portsmouth three years later and in 2018 won the League One title with Wigan, who reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in the same season after knocking out Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester City.

Wigan retained their Championship status the following season, but Cook left the club in August last year after the club were relegated due to a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Lambert replaced Paul Hurst in October 2018, but Ipswich were relegated at the end of the Scot’s first season.

The Tractor Boys are currently eighth in League One, two points off the play-off places following a four-game unbeaten run.