Jordy De Wijs still waiting for QPR debut

Jordy De Wijs is inching closer to his QPR debut but that bow will not come in Wednesday’s Championship clash with Barnsley.

The Hull loanee has yet to feature for Rangers after making the temporary switch in the January window, owing to a calf problem.

The 26-year-old will miss Wednesday’s home encounter with Barnsley, but could be ready in time for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.

Boss Mark Warburton has admitted he has to keep rotating his resources to avoid players suffering injuries.

Aapo Halme could make his first start for Barnsley as he continues his recovery after a broken toe and then a muscular injury.

The centre-back has made two replacement appearances, in wins over Stoke and Millwall, and could be ready to step into the starting XI.

Liam Kitching remains a doubt due to a groin problem.

Full-back Ben Williams remains a long-term absentee after knee surgery.