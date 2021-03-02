Watford duo Joao Pedro and Nathaniel Chalobah suspended for Wycombe visit

Watford will be without suspended duo Joao Pedro and Nathaniel Chalobah for Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with bottom club Wycombe.

Brazilian forward Pedro serves a one-match ban following his red card against Bournemouth on Saturday, while midfielder Chalobah begins a two-match absence after collecting his 10th booking of the season at the Vitality Stadium.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney is unlikely to return from an Achilles injury suffered in the goalless draw at Coventry on February 6.

Defenders Marc Navarro (hamstring) and Christian Kabasele (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Foster (finger) remain sidelined.

Wycombe will assess Jordan Obita ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.

Obita was substituted during Sunday’s defeat to Norwich due to a muscle strain, with Joe Jacobson ready to return at left-back.

Chairboys defender Ryan Tafazolli is available again after serving a one-match suspension following his red card in the 1-0 win over Reading on February 23.

Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa returned to the bench against the Canaries after an absence with a knee problem, while goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is back in training after a thigh injury.