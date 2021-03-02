Bristol City remain without many first-team players against Bournemouth

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson remains without a host of first-team players for the Sky Bet Championship game with Bournemouth.

Andi Weimann (knee), Callum O’Dowda (hamstring) and Nathan Baker (thigh) have returned to training but Pearson, who is taking charge of his first home game, will not rush the trio back into action.

Joe Williams has had surgery on a hamstring and continues to be unavailable, while Jamie Paterson (groin) and Henri Lansbury (Achilles) are still sidelined.

Jay Dasilva (shin), Chris Martin (hamstring), Tommy Rowe (knee), Hakeeb Adelakun (back) and Liam Walsh (thigh) are also on the lengthy injury list.

Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey is available to return from injury at Ashton Gate.

The full-back has been missing since the FA Cup fifth-round win at Burnley on February 9 due to a thigh problem.

Sam Surridge remains unavailable because of a toe issue but fellow forward Dominic Solanke came through the weekend win over Watford unscathed on his return from an ankle injury and is fit to continue.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere serves a one-match ban following his red card against the Hornets, while David Brooks (ankle) remains out.