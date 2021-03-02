Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham back to boost Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham will be back to boost Crystal Palace when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The duo are fit again after hamstring and thigh injuries respectively but manager Roy Hodgson will be without full-backs Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell due to knocks.

Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) are closing in on returns, while James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and James McArthur (muscle) are not expected to be back until April at the earliest.

Edinson Cavani could return for Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

The 34-year-old striker has missed four matches with a muscle complaint but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects him to travel to south London.

Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh injury, with fellow midfielders Juan Mata and Hannibal Mejbri also sidelined. Defender Phil Jones remains absent with a long-standing knee issue.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Townsend, Benteke, Butland, Dann, Kelly, McCarthy, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Mateta, Wickham, Hennessey, Hannam.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Diallo, James, Shoretire, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford, Cavani.