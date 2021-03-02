Livingston hope to have Efe Ambrose fit for visit of Rangers

Livingston’s Efe Ambrose should be fit for the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on Wednesday.

The Lions’ defender picked up knock to his knee in the Betfred Cup final defeat by St Johnstone on Sunday.

Defender Jackson Longridge could return to the squad after recovering from a medial knee injury but Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Rangers’ right-back problems continue to mount after Steven Gerrard confirmed Leon Balogun is a major doubt for Wednesday’s trip along the M8.

Nigeria centre-back Balogun has been filling in out wide for injured skipper James Tavernier (knee) recently but suffered a quad strain in last week’s Europa League win over Royal Antwerp and may now sit out the Tony Macaroni Arena clash.

Nathan Patterson is therefore likely to start despite having a Scottish Football Association ban looming for breaching Covid rules at a party also attended by team-mates Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack (both calf) remain out, alongside lone-term knee casualty Nikola Katic, but Jermain Defoe re-joins the group having been omitted from Gerrard’s European squad.