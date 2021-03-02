Chuks Aneke reignites Charlton’s play-off push with winner at Wigan

Chuks Aneke scored the only goal at the DW Stadium as Charlton got back to winning ways – and reignited their play-off push – with victory over Sky Bet League One strugglers Wigan.

The striker was only available after having his red card against Blackpool at the weekend rescinded.

And he made the most of it by capitalising on a defensive mix-up between Curtis Tilt and Tendayi Darikwa to drill past Jamie Jones into the bottom corner on 19 minutes.

The result was possibly harsh on Wigan, who were on the front foot for the majority, but failed to find a spark in the final third to really threaten the Charlton goal.

Joe Dodoo headed just wide in the opening exchanges, with former Wigan defender Jason Pearce almost putting through his own goal right on half-time.

Alex Perry fired straight at Ben Amos in the second period as the Latics tried to rally.

But, at the other end, only a goalline clearance by Scott Wootton prevented Liam Millar doubling their lead.