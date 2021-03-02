Carlos Mendes Gomes’ double helps Morecambe to victory

Two second-half goals from Carlos Mendes Gomes helped Morecambe to an impressive 3-1 victory over Crawley.

In a game that was a great advert for League Two, the Shrimps took the lead after just five minutes.

A long ball forward found Jordan Slew who produced a perfect flick to Cole Stockton and the striker’s fine right-foot shot beat goalkeeper Glenn Morris low to his left from 10 yards.

The lead only lasted eight minutes as Crawley hit back quickly. Jordan Maguire-Drew found space on the right and produced a left-footed drive that Mark Halstead could only parry into the path of Ashley Nadesan and he found the target with a cool finish.

The second half continued to see both sides play some excellent football but it was Morecambe who scored the all-important second goal when Mendes Gomes bundled Stephen Hendrie’s cross over the line from close range just before the hour.

The home side hit the woodwork twice through Stockton and Mendes Gomes before the latter sealed the points five minutes from time, slotting home the rebound from close range after Morris had saved Stockton’s effort.