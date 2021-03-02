Dan Happe gives Jobi McAnuff winning start as Leyton Orient boss

Leyton Orient marked Jobi McAnuff’s first game as interim manager with a 1-0 victory against rock-bottom Grimsby.

Dan Happe came off the bench and settled the contest at Blundell Park as the O’s, who sacked Ross Embleton at the weekend, won for the first time since January 16.

Blocks from Luke Waterfall and Rollin Menayese kept Danny Johnson at bay during the early stages as Orient’s 14-goal striker took aim twice in quick succession.

But the Londoners didn’t have to wait long to forge an opening.

On as a second-minute substitute for the injured Adam Thompson, Happe turned in from a deflected cross to record McAnuff’s first goal as interim manager.

At the other end, a long-range strike from Idris El Mizouni was as close as Grimsby came in the run-up to half-time, while Dan Kemp crashed against the crossbar either side of the break.

Lenell John-Lewis sent a half-volley wide and struck the post after being summoned from the Grimsby bench, but the O’s ultimately held on for their first win in eight.