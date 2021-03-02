Halifax hold promotion hopefuls Hartlepool to draw

Hartlepool missed the chance to close the gap on Vanarama National League leaders Torquay after being held to a 1-1 draw at Halifax.

The visitors opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Mark Shelton fired in from the edge of the area after a smartly worked short corner.

The hosts came within inches of levelling the match in the 25th minute but Jack Earing’s strike hit a post.

Hartlepool thought they had doubled the lead five minutes after the break, only for Luke Armstrong to be denied from close range by a superb save from Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

And that proved to be a pivotal save as Halifax levelled the game 13 minutes from time, with Kieran Green rising highest to head in from Jeff King’s free-kick.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 84 minutes as Danny Williams was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity, but they held on to secure the points.