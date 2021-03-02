Tranmere boost promotion hopes with hard-fought win over Newport

Tranmere Rovers boosted their promotion hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newport County.

Liam Feeney hit the winner after seven minutes to give Tranmere their third win on the spin.

They clung doggedly to that lead, with defender Peter Clarke making two key blocks to keep them ahead.

Midfielder Feeney drilled home the opener from 18 yards after Priestley Farquharson lost possession.

Clarke made a brilliant last-ditch block to stop Nicky Maynard scoring after he got through on goal after 24 minutes.

Maynard had a shot blocked by Calum MacDonald as the Exiles started to get into the game.

Nick Townsend parried a well-hit MacDonald free-kick to safety on 34 minutes, before MacDonald had a shot deflected over.

Padraig Amond had a goalbound shot brilliantly blocked by Clarke three minutes after the restart.

Kaiyne Woolery had a long-range shot deflected wide after 54 minutes before he had another effort blocked.

Scot Bennett and Ryan Taylor missed the target with headers late on to cap a poor night for the Exiles.