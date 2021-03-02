Oxford halt Peterborough charge with goalless draw

Play-off hopefuls Oxford put the brakes on Peterborough’s charge at the top of League One by ending Posh’s run of six straight wins with a goalless draw at the Kassam Stadium.

Siriki Dembele went closest to breaking the deadlock on 62 minutes when he took the ball around U’s keeper Jack Stevens but from a tight angle could only shoot against the outside of the post.

The visitors made all the early running and Stevens had to save from Sammie Szmodics, Dembele, Joe Ward and Ethan Hamilton in the early stages.

Top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris also went close with a brilliant scissors-kick effort that Stevens saved low down by his post.

Oxford passed the ball around slickly but invariably from side to side rather than with any cutting edge.

Matty Taylor had the home side’s first effort on target midway through the second half when his fierce drive was beaten away by Christy Pym.

Brandon Barker also had a good opportunity on a quick counter-attack but Pym got behind that effort too.