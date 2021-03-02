Ipswich cook up third straight victory in front of new manager

Paul Cook witnessed an Ipswich victory before he takes official charge of the Sky Bet League One side as the Tractor Boys secured a 2-1 win at 10-man Accrington.

Cook, who signed a two-year deal on Tuesday, following the departure of Paul Lambert, was in the stands at the Wham Stadium as Ipswich chalked up a third successive win and moved above Accrington into seventh place.

Stanley took the lead in the fourth minute when Paul Smyth’s low ball in was not held by Tomas Holy and Dion Charles pounced from close range.

Accrington were down to 10 men in the 16th minute when Seamus Conneely was sent off for a foul on Troy Parrott in the area. Nathan Baxter superbly kept out James Norwood’s penalty.

However, Chelsea loan keeper Baxter injured his shoulder in a collision with Parrott and went off in the 37th minute.

Ipswich equalised in the 41 minutes when an Andre Dozzell corner was not cleared at the near post and James Wilson rifled the ball home.

And it got worse for Stanley in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Dozzell’s free-kick was headed home by James Norwood.

Michael Nottingham came closest in the second half, almost equalising in the 54th minute but Holy pulled off a point-blank save from his header.