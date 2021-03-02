Ayoub Assal scores on league debut to rescue point for AFC Wimbledon

Teenager Ayoub Assal’s late goal on his league debut helped struggling AFC Wimbledon snatch a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

For the first 35 minutes neither box saw much action with both defences on top in a game devoid of any really attacking quality.

Shrewsbury had been dealt a big blow on the half-hour mark when captain Ollie Norburn was forced off with an injury.

But that negative turned into a positive as playmaker Harry Chapman came off the bench and produced a piece of individual brilliance with one of his first touches to give Shrewsbury the lead.

The Blackburn loanee picked up the ball from a short corner and curled a superb shot across goalkeeper Sam Walker and into the top corner.

Daniel Udoh and Curtis Main had second-half strikes ruled out for offside before the Dons snatched the most unlikely of late goals in the 84th minute after rarely troubling the Shrews goal.

A cross from the left was knocked down and substitute Assal bundled the ball home from close range.