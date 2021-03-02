Ian Henderson fires Salford back into League Two play-off spots

Salford reignited their promotion push with a first win in four as top scorer Ian Henderson earned a 1-0 victory over struggling Port Vale.

The prolific veteran headed in Ash Hunter’s cross at the end of a first half that saw Vale compete well and hit the post early through Nathan Smith.

Twice Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky raced off his line to rescue the hosts, who were slow to get going.

The visitors carved a great opening for Devante Rodney but a heavy touch saw the chance disappear and the Ammies broke straight down the other end for Henderson to score his 12th of the season with a thumping close-range header.

Seconds later Henderson almost made it two with a low effort saved by Scott Brown, and when the striker did find the net again after half-time it was ruled out for handball.

Having lost Cristian Montano and James Gibbons to injury early on, Vale made a triple second-half switch but were unable to find a breakthrough.

Darrell Clarke remains winless as Vale boss while Salford edge back into the playoff places.